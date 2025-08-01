Insider Buying: Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Buys 4,640 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gilvary purchased 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £17,214.40 ($22,740.29).

Barclays Stock Down 0.3%

BARC opened at GBX 373.90 ($4.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.53. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 196.44 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 376.35 ($4.97). The company has a market capitalization of £53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.02) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Barclays to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 366 ($4.83) in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 355 ($4.69) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 384.20 ($5.08).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

