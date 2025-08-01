Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 8.7% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $565.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

