Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.0% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 344,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Ackerman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $574.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

