Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $565.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

