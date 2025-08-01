Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lessened by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after acquiring an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,378,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,206,000 after acquiring an additional 210,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

