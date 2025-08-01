Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 237.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.39.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,882 shares of company stock valued at $17,007,738 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.