iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.7%

IBB stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.98.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.