iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.98.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

