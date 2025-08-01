iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Decreased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $130,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

