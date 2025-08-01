iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.