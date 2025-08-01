iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,401,000 after purchasing an additional 908,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,723,000 after purchasing an additional 819,408 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

