iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,227 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

