iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

