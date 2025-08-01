iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.83. 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.76.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (HEWC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks, hedged against movements in the Canadian dollar for USD investors. HEWC was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.