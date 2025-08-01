iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.
About iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF
The iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 2023 Maturity Corporate index. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing after March 31, 2022 and before April 1, 2023. IBDD was launched on Jul 9, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
