iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.0% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

