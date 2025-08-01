iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,338 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,256,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 552.0% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $75.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

