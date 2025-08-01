iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,655 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $49.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

