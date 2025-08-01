iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

