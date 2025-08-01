iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 602.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $440.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $448.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

