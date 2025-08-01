iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $440.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $448.79. The company has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

