iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $70,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $440.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.09. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

