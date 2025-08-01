iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after acquiring an additional 157,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

IWF opened at $440.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.36 and a 200-day moving average of $394.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.