iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $195.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

