iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,313 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 8.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

