iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 111.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,409 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,017,000 after buying an additional 212,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,495,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,434,000 after buying an additional 172,513 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of IWM opened at $219.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.64 and its 200-day moving average is $210.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

