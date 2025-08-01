iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

