iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.14. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

