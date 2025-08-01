iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

