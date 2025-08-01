iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $140.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $115.07 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

