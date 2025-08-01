iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 642.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $185.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average of $156.82.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

