JBF Capital Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.