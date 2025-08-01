Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $78.78 Million Stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,498 shares during the period. EQT accounts for about 0.7% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of EQT worth $78,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in EQT by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in EQT by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $61.02.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.