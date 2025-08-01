Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2,527.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,460 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $101.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $84.48 and a 52-week high of $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

