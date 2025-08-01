Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $15.77 Million in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $235.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $199,755.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,148.82. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,471.02. This trade represents a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

