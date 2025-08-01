JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.73.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $221.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.30. The company has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

