KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Stock Position in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in shares of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in IDT were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in IDT during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Stock Performance

NYSE IDT opened at $58.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.73. IDT Corporation has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $71.12.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter.

IDT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. IDT’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

