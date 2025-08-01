KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $257,000 Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 829.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,171,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,726,000 after purchasing an additional 123,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYE. Wall Street Zen raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Myers Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Myers Industries Stock Up 0.1%

MYE stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.68 million, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.14. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.80 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.86%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

