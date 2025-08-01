KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 3,525 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Guess? were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Guess? by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 713.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 9,137.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

Shares of GES opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.44 million, a PE ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 1.23. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

