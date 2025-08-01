KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Holdings in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5,970.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

1st Source Stock Down 1.4%

SRCE stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.68. 1st Source Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

1st Source Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.