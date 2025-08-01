KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 2,500 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,894 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $415.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

