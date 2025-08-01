KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 300 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $193.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.44. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.18 and a 52 week high of $252.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.25.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

