KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 40,500 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2,011.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 5.1%

PAHC opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 30.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

