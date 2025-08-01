Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Trading 9.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 57,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Get Lincoln Gold Mining alerts:

Lincoln Gold Mining Trading Up 9.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Gold Mining news, insider Ian Rogers bought 4,500,000 shares of Lincoln Gold Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Gold Mining

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada; and the Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.