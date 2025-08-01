Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

MUB opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average of $104.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

