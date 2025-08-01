Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 265 Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Lindenwold Advisors INC cut its holdings in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in FirstService by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in FirstService by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 268,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $197.22 on Friday. FirstService Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $201.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

