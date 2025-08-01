Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 260,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 376,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Lion One Metals Stock Down 1.9%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of C$69.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.43.
About Lion One Metals
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
