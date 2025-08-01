Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Financial Survey

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) and Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Howmet Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $71.04 billion 1.38 $5.34 billion $17.76 23.71 Howmet Aerospace $7.55 billion 9.63 $1.16 billion $3.07 58.64

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than Howmet Aerospace. Lockheed Martin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howmet Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Howmet Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 5.85% 107.60% 12.13% Howmet Aerospace 16.64% 27.25% 11.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lockheed Martin and Howmet Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 0 14 5 1 2.35 Howmet Aerospace 0 4 14 0 2.78

Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus target price of $506.65, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus target price of $153.47, suggesting a potential downside of 14.75%. Given Lockheed Martin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lockheed Martin is more favorable than Howmet Aerospace.

Volatility and Risk

Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lockheed Martin pays an annual dividend of $13.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Howmet Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lockheed Martin pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Howmet Aerospace pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Howmet Aerospace has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, cyber solutions, and simulation and training solutions. The Space segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground global systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. It serves primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. government. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment offers airfoils and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines; and rotating and structural parts. The Fastening Systems segment produces aerospace fastening systems, as well as commercial transportation, industrial, and other fasteners; and latches, bearings, fluid fittings, and installation tools. The Engineered Structures segment provides titanium ingots and mill products, aluminum and nickel forgings, and machined components and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications; and titanium forgings, extrusions, and forming and machining services for airframe, wing, aero-engine, and landing gear components. The Forged Wheels segment offers forged aluminum wheels and related products for heavy-duty trucks and commercial transportation markets. The company was formerly known as Arconic Inc. Howmet Aerospace Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.