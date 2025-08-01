Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 370 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

BATS ITB opened at $97.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

