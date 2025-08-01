Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,424,000 after buying an additional 3,063,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after acquiring an additional 763,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,905,000 after purchasing an additional 679,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7,765.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 575,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 372,247 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 136.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

